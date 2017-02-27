US Supreme Court refuses appeals from 3 on Texas death row

HOUSTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to review appeals in three Texas death row cases, including one where a man pleaded guilty to a triple slaying in South Texas.



The high court's rulings Monday move at least two of the three closer to execution. A third involves prisoner Michael Wayne Norris, whose case has been returned to his trial court for a new punishment hearing. Norris has been on death row nearly 30 years for fatally shooting a Houston mother and her 2-year-old son.



Two prisoners who lost include 31-year-old LeJames Norman, condemned for the 2005 shooting deaths of three people during a botched robbery of a home in Edna, about 100 miles southwest of Houston, and 67-year-old Bill Douglas Gates, condemned for strangling a Houston woman in 1999.



