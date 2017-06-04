U.S. Marshals warn about two new telephone scams

(Photo: Thinkstock)

You'll want to listen closely the next time you pick up the phone because the U.S. Marshals Service is warning about two telephone scams.

In the first, the caller reportedly claims you missed jury duty and owe money. If you don't pay up, the caller threatens to have you arrested.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it never collects money over the phone.

In the second, the caller claims you won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes and claims you need to pay a fee to collect the prize. To look more credible, the caller may give you a badge number or the names of actual police officers or federal judges.

Their number also could appear on your caller ID as if they called from a courthouse or government agency.

