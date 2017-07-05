UPDATE: SAPD Officer Cavazos released from hospital

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department said Officer Julio Cavazos has been released from the hospital Tuesday after he was injured during a deadly shooting near San Antonio College last week.

His partner, SAPD Officer Miguel Moreno, was killed during that incident.

Cavazos was being treated at the San Antonio Military Medical Center, and his condition was upgraded to "good" on Monday before his release.

Moreno's funeral is set for Friday at Community Bible Church.

Police said its the community's support getting them through this tragic event.

"It's nothing but love we feel from this community and that's what makes us want to go out and do our jobs even better," said Douglas Greene, spokesperson for SAPD.

