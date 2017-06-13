UIL takes no action on proposals that would impact transgender athletes

The UIL has decided not to take action on two proposals that would impact transgender athletes. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - The UIL has decided not to take action on two proposals that would impact transgender athletes.

One specified the use of testosterone for transitioning students as not a performance-enhancing drug. The other allowed students to compete with the gender with which they identify.

The issue was brought to the forefront this spring by wrestler Mack Beggs, a transgender boy. Beggs was forced to compete with the girls, even though he identifies as a boy.

“It's about making sure that all students in the UIL, and in high school athletics, not just athletics but activities, there are gender-based activities like choir, making sure that every student who wished to participate based on their gender identity, is allowed to do so,” said Brad O’Furey with Equality Texas.

The UIL chairman says the group wants to err on the side of what’s safe and fair for athletes.

