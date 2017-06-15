Uber driver says he doesn't know why he was shot by Army veteran

Marwan Al-Aloosi, 24, speaks from his bed at Baylor Hospital on Thursday June 15, 2017. (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

DALLAS - Marwan Al-Aloosi has big dreams to work in the tech industry someday. Right now, the 24-year-old Uber driver just hopes to be well enough to go home after being shot multiple times last month.

“I asked myself many questions, like why did that happen," Al-Aloosi said.

On Thursday, Al-Aloosi, a native of Iraq, shared his account of what happened during the end of a fare last month, for the first time with WFAA.

“It was a totally normal night, just like any other night,” Al-Aloosi said.

Al-Aloosi says he worked for Uber to help him support his pursuit of a computer engineering degree at Richland College.

According to a Dallas Police arrest affidavit, Al-Aloosi had just dropped off a passenger at The Lakewood on The Trail Apartments in East Dallas just before 1 a.m. on May 16.

"My passenger said he was a gun dealer and had a weapon with him. It made me a little nervous, so I asked if I could take a picture with it when we arrived at our destination," Al-Aloosi said. "When he handed it to me, I looked to my right and saw someone standing outside my car pointing a gun at me."

According to the arrest affidavit, John Mark Beaty, 33, fired multiple rounds at the car, striking Al-Aloosi multiple times.

Beaty told investigators he believed he was witnessing a crime inside the vehicle and mistakenly opened fire.

Beaty was charged with aggravated assault and released on a $75,000 bond and ordered not to possess any deadly weapons.

Beaty has no criminal record, and according to his open Facebook page, is employed as a "ready coach" at Trident Response Group.

The Dallas-based consultant firm specializes in "risk mitigation, threat solutions and readiness training", according to the company's website.

As of Thursday, his online biography had been removed from the website. A company representative confirmed to WFAA on Thursday he is still employed.

