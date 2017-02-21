U-Haul to offer free storage to Texas tornado damage victims

Storage unit (PHOTO: ThinkStock) (Photo: Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - U-Haul said it is offering free storage for Texas residents affected by recent tornado damage.

The company said this is in response to tornadoes reported in the San Antonio and Austin areas Sunday night into Monday morning.

U-Haul released the following statement Monday:

"The U-Haul Companies of San Antonio West, San Antonio East, North Austin and South Austin have made 20 self-storage facilities available to provide assistance."

“We’ve been hit by several tornadoes and the severe storms are continuing to cause problems,” U-Haul Company of North Austin president Matthew McMillan said. “Thousands of people are without power and homes have sustained a great deal of damage.

Families needing more information about the self-storage assistance should contact the following U-Haul store nearest you:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Austin Hwy.

2390 Austin Hwy.

San Antonio, TX 78218

(210) 656-2014

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Grissom Road

5420 Grissom Road 215

San Antonio, TX 78238

(210) 680-9232

U-Haul Moving & Storage at San Pedro

5810 San Pedro Ave.

San Antonio, TX 78212

(210) 731-2800

U-Haul Moving & Storage at W W White

4502 Rigsby Ave.

San Antonio, TX 78222

(210) 333-3131

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Eckhert

7741 Eckhert Road #43

San Antonio, TX 78240

(210) 694-8688

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Park

1826 SW Military Drive

San Antonio, TX 78221

(210) 922-3666

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woodlake

6745 FM 78

San Antonio, TX 78244

(210) 666-1065

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wurzbach

3817 Parkdale

San Antonio, TX 78229

(210) 593-00824

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Ben White

304 E. Ben White Blvd.

Austin, TX 78704

(512) 447-9875

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Burnet Road & FM 2222

6610 Burnet Road

Austin, TX 78757

(512) 302-3604

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Burnet Road & Hwy. 183 S.

8710 Burnet Road

Austin, TX 78757

(512) 459-1388

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hwy. 620

11320 Hwy. 620 N.

Austin, TX 78726

(512) 258-1056

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-35 and Airport Blvd.

1032 E. 46th St.

Austin, TX 78751

(512) 452-2720

U-Haul at N. Lamar

5412 N. Lamar

Austin, TX 78751

(512) 451-7365

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Research Blvd.

12611 N. Hwy. 183

Austin, TX 78759

(512) 258-5255

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Slaughter Lane

9001 S. I-35

Austin, TX 78744

(512) 280-3232

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rundberg

10125 N. IH 35

Austin, TX 78753

(512) 973-9227

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Steeds Crossing

20607 FM Road 695

Pflugerville, TX 78660

(512) 251-2090

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pflugerville

1617 Three Points Road

Pflugerville, TX 78660

(512) 251-7491

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Round Rock

1535 Round Rock Ave.

Round Rock, TX 78681

(512) 218-9009

