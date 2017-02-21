U-Haul to offer free storage to Texas tornado damage victims

SAN ANTONIO - U-Haul said it is offering free storage for Texas residents affected by recent tornado damage.
The company said this is in response to tornadoes reported in the San Antonio and Austin areas Sunday night into Monday morning.
U-Haul released the following statement Monday:
"The U-Haul Companies of San Antonio West, San Antonio East, North Austin and South Austin have made 20 self-storage facilities available to provide assistance."
“We’ve been hit by several tornadoes and the severe storms are continuing to cause problems,” U-Haul Company of North Austin president Matthew McMillan said. “Thousands of people are without power and homes have sustained a great deal of damage.
Families needing more information about the self-storage assistance should contact the following U-Haul store nearest you:
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Austin Hwy.
2390 Austin Hwy.
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 656-2014
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Grissom Road
5420 Grissom Road 215
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 680-9232
U-Haul Moving & Storage at San Pedro
5810 San Pedro Ave.
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 731-2800
U-Haul Moving & Storage at W W White
4502 Rigsby Ave.
San Antonio, TX 78222
(210) 333-3131
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Eckhert
7741 Eckhert Road #43
San Antonio, TX 78240
(210) 694-8688
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Park
1826 SW Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78221
(210) 922-3666
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woodlake
6745 FM 78
San Antonio, TX 78244
(210) 666-1065
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wurzbach
3817 Parkdale
San Antonio, TX 78229
(210) 593-00824
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Ben White
304 E. Ben White Blvd.
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 447-9875
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Burnet Road & FM 2222
6610 Burnet Road
Austin, TX 78757
(512) 302-3604
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Burnet Road & Hwy. 183 S.
8710 Burnet Road
Austin, TX 78757
(512) 459-1388
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hwy. 620
11320 Hwy. 620 N.
Austin, TX 78726
(512) 258-1056
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-35 and Airport Blvd.
1032 E. 46th St.
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 452-2720
U-Haul at N. Lamar
5412 N. Lamar
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 451-7365
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Research Blvd.
12611 N. Hwy. 183
Austin, TX 78759
(512) 258-5255
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Slaughter Lane
9001 S. I-35
Austin, TX 78744
(512) 280-3232
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rundberg
10125 N. IH 35
Austin, TX 78753
(512) 973-9227
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Steeds Crossing
20607 FM Road 695
Pflugerville, TX 78660
(512) 251-2090
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pflugerville
1617 Three Points Road
Pflugerville, TX 78660
(512) 251-7491
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Round Rock
1535 Round Rock Ave.
Round Rock, TX 78681
(512) 218-9009
