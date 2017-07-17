TxDot launches 3-year plan for Highway 281 expansion

SAN ANTONIO -

It's an expansion to one of the busiest areas in the Alamo City.

A TxDOT project that will last more than three years to complete kicked off Monday to expand Highway 281 from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak.

Through the Clear Lanes Initiative, the state has managed to fund more than $532 million into a project that TxDOT has been planning for a decade.

“Traffic is not good over here," Ashley Loya, who lives in the area said.

“It's annoying and everybody in San Antonio probably agrees with me,” Loya said.

Josh Donat, with TxDOT, said the first phase of the project, from 1604 to Stone Oak Parkway, is estimated to be complete in 2020.

The second phase will stretch all the way to the county line and will begin in 2019 and be completed in 2022.

“This is the #1 congested corridor in the San Antonio region,” Donat said. “There's been a lot of growth in the area within the last 15 to 20 years… growth that not a lot of people foresaw, not even city planners,” Donat said.

Today, Highway 281 has three lanes in each direction, with stoplights all the way through.

When the project is complete, there will be three lanes in each direction on the overpasses, as well as the current three lanes each way. Donat said one of those lanes will be an HOV lane for transit options.

Donat assures construction delays will be overnight and said TxDOT will avoid daytime closures. Occasional weekend closures that last through Sunday mornings will be announced two weeks in advance.

Still, people in the area worry about the congestion getting worse now, before the expansion makes it better in the future.

“If there's no construction right now, I can imagine with the construction, it's only going to be worse,” one resident said.

Loya said she knows what it’s like to drive in construction, and will have to wake up earlier.

“I’ll have to take my dog out earlier, and leave the house a lot earlier,” Loya said.