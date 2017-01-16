Two men arrested in connection with murder in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR - Port Arthur police announce the arrest of two suspects in connection with a December murder.
Rasheed Edwards was shot to death in a motel parking lot last month.
Officers said Iterreious Simien was taken into custody without incident in Orange on a murder warrant.
A second suspect, Antonio Richard, was arrested on January 9th in Oakdale, Louisiana.
The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office helped with that arrest.
