Two La Grange ISD students team up to help school bus driver in distress

School bus sign (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Thinkstock)

LA GRANGE, Texas -- A possible school bus tragedy was avoided thanks to quick thinking by a La Grange ISD middle school student and a high school student.

According to La Grange ISD Superintendent Bill Wagner, around 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, a school bus driver suffered a "medical emergency" on the SH 71 bypass near the Colorado River bridge and began driving erratically.

Wagner said two students, Karson Vega, a seventh-grade student at La Grange Middle School, and Kyler Buzek, a sophomore at La Grange High School, quickly sprung into action to help the driver: Vega took the wheel of the bus and steered the students to safety while Buzek called authorities for help.

Vega and Buzek's actions helped save five other students, of varying ages, who were also on the bus, Wagner said.

© 2018 KVUE-TV