Two EF-2 tornadoes hit Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas -- Several Williamson County residents are picking up debris after two EF-2 tornadoes ripped through the area near Thrall early Monday morning.

"This was the addition that was, if you come this way, sitting right here,” said Church member Randy Douglas, as he showed KVUE where the tornado hit Christ Lutheran Church in Noack, Texas.

It was one of the many spots hit by the tornadoes in Williamson County.

"People have been coming out this morning trying to get some of the little stuff up," said Douglas.

Church members just celebrated the church’s 125th anniversary last fall. But the portion that blew away during the storm, consisted of a bathroom and storage area and was an addition several years ago.

"It could have been a lot worse, it really could have been,” said Douglas.

The winds also moved part of the main structure off of the foundation. He said they will get an expert to look at the stability of the structure.

"The question is, is there more damage than we realize that we need to get checked out?" said Douglas.

Church members picked up the pieces, and memories scattered in the yard Monday.

"I guess because the church has been here so long, 125 years, there's so many emotions that a lot of people have when they see it,” said Douglas.

Throughout Williamson County, you could find similar damage: an RV tipped over, car windows were blown out, debris in fields and trees, and in several spots, parts of a roof ripped off.

It’s the strongest tornado to hit the county since 2000 when an EF-2 tore through Leander.

Pat Erwin said she barely heard the storm Sunday evening.

"We heard a lot of banging around, I didn't hear any noise like you typically hear like a freight train, I just heard a lot of things banging, so I just figured some of the stuff from the barn because it's kind of old and rickety had maybe hit the house," said Erwin.





The storm destroyed her barn that was more than 100 years old.

"I didn't realize until this morning the damage that had actually been done,” said Erwin.

Now she said she'll work to pick up the pieces.

"Fortunately all my animals are okay, and it's just a mess to clean up,” said Erwin. "It completely missed the house except some of the roof over the porch.”

Warren Dronebarger lives down the road.

"We woke up in the early morning hours, loud noises,” said Dronebarger.

The strong winds decimated a storage shed and pushed the carport onto his car.

"We got a lot of damage, stuff strewn all over, a lot of clean up,” said Dronebarger. "We lost a couple buildings over here and all the contents in them, and they're strung out for probably close to a mile some of it is."

But, he told KVUE he actually just sold his house and planned to move out of state. Now he’s not so sure.

"Unfortunately we were planning on moving, moving out of state, we actually had the place sold, so we're waiting for the buyers to come out and decide what they want to do," said Dronebarger.

It’s this kind of damage that Jon Zeitler with the National Weather Service said they use as clues to figure out what happened.

"What we're trying to look for in the damage patterns is the damage all in one direction or does it fan out, that tends to be more straight line winds or a downburst... If it's more in a smaller pattern and so the damage is circular, then we tend to think that's more tornadic," said Zeitler.

After looking at the damage, the national weather service confirms two EF2 tornadoes hit Williamson County near Thrall.

"This tornado wouldn't have been particularly wide, maybe about 100 yards, a football field length, but just because they're small in width doesn't mean they're not powerful as you can see with the damage behind me," said Zeitler.

Small tornadoes that caused big damage.

"You can see the tree snapped off, straight line winds can do that, they tend to more pull trees out from their roots though that snapping off, usually tornadoes do more that type damage, and then as we look at the actual house here, we can see all the damage is sort of concentrated," said Zeitler as he showed KVUE one of the damaged homes.

Mark Moellenberg, the Fire Chief at the Thrall Volunteer Fire Department said they first got a call around 12:30 a.m.

"We have not had any reports of injuries, our first call out was for a couple who was trapped in their RV, which was rolled over by the wind. We were able to get them out. They walked out on their own power. They were not injured and left the scene on their own," said Moellenberg.

He said they typically have about 15 people who volunteer for the department and had about that many people in the field assessing the damage early Monday morning.

"You're limited to what your lights will shine on what you can see, and I would guess that we probably saw twice as much damage as soon as we had sunlight this morning and were able to go back out to areas we were in," said Moellenberg.

He encourages everyone to have a plan for future severe weather.

"Be safe, have a plan, know what to do in the event of a storm. Folks that are in structures that aren't rated or sustainable in a storm of such, have a plan for where they're going to go. Move out early, don't wait until the last minute. For those that have a plan, make sure everybody in their family knows and understands what they're going to do,” said Moellenberg. "Everybody gets curious when the light comes out the sun comes up and they want to drive around and see, but there's a lot of hazards out there and we just encourage everybody to stay home and be safe."

As for Douglas, he reflects back on why he first joined the church.

"We just fell in love with it when we first came in,” said Douglas.

Now he said they’re all working to get it back up to what it once was.

"Everybody is really very positive. I mean this church when there's something that needs to be done, everyone rolls up their sleeves and there’s not any grumbling or moaning or groaning it's like okay, 'lets' get it done,'" said Douglas.

He said they will still have church on the site this Sunday.



(© 2017 KVUE)