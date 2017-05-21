Two armed men rob New Braunfels Walgreens

Police are searching for two men they believe robbed a Walgreens store on Friday, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

NBPD said the robbery was reported at 9:55 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at the Walgreens in the 1100 block of Business I-35 S.

Witnesses told officers that two men wearing masks entered the store and approached the cashier with weapons displayed. One of the suspects took cash from the register while the other suspect stood in the entry to the store. Both suspects then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries.

The robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS or online. You can also text a tip by texting "Comal" with your message to CRIMES (274637).

