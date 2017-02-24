San Antonians rally for transgender rights following Trump policy rollout

SAN ANTONIO - Dozens of San Antonians rallied downtown on Thursday evening in opposition of President Trump's decision to roll back protections for transgender students.

Trump’s policies didn’t come as a surprise to the crowd.

"Honestly, I wish I could say I was surprised, but I really wasn't," said Korin Bradley, who identifies as transgender. "There has just been decision after decision against the principles of compassion, against equality."

The guidelines that the group is fighting for require schools to allow transgender students to use restrooms matching their chosen gender. They were put in place during the Obama administration last year. Now, the Trump administration says that the transgender guidance did not contain "extensive legal analysis."

People at the rally fear the consequences that this could have on students.

"It will alienate them, isolate them, and show other students that they may not be the same," said Robert Salcido with The Pride Center.

But others want to keep the federal government out of the issue. Michael Knuffke is a board member at The San Antonio Family Association. He says that the population of transgender children is small.

"You talk to many of the schools and they say, there's so few, it's not a big deal. They can use facilities for the teachers. They will accommodate any way that they possibly can," he said.

In the meantime, opposing groups stand by their fight for those federal protections which, they say, make sure every student succeeds.

