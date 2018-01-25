Trump asks for prayers for Texas girl preparing for brain surgery

President Trump presides over a meeting about immigration with Republican and Democrat members of Congress in the Cabinet Room at the White House on Jan. 9, 2018. GETTY

BOSTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is asking for the nation's prayers as a young Brownfield, Texas girl prepares to undergo brain surgery at a Boston hospital.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders conveyed the message to 9-year-old Sophia Marie Campa-Peters during her daily media briefing Tuesday in Washington.

Sanders said the Republican president wants the girl from of Brownfield, Texas, to "keep fighting, to never give up, keep inspiring us all, and never, ever lose faith in God."

Millions of people are praying for 9-year-old Sophia Marie Campa-Peters of Brownfield today, including President Donald Trump. >> https://t.co/3uB1kh6Kjr pic.twitter.com/zsRIOaFSaq — WAFB (@WAFB) January 25, 2018

A family website says Sophia is undergoing brain surgery at Boston Children's Hospital on Friday for a rare disorder that leads to constant strokes.

Sophia's father told the Boston Globe his daughter launched a petition asking everyone in the world to pray for her, from the president to the Queen of England.

© 2018 Associated Press