Child sex assault suspect nearly released before ICE detainer honored

Hugo Javier Gallardo-Gonzalez booking photo (Photo: Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN - AUSTIN, Texas -- Travis County sheriff’s officials are explaining why a man charged with sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl was not initially held for an ICE detainer.

According to KVUE's Tony Plohetski, Hugo Gallardo-Gonzalez, 31, was charged with felony continuous sexual abuse of a young child in January. If convicted, Gallardo-Gonzalez faces life in prison. Sheriff Major Wes Priddy told Plohetski that jail staff did not initially honor the ICE detainer request because it was not immediately clear that Gallardo-Gonzalez was being booked on one of the charges for which Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez has agreed to honor a federal hold.

Priddy said the request was initially denied, but honored it after jail staff reviewed records and an affidavit that showed the charges fit the policy. Gallardo-Gonzalez was never released from the Travis County Jail, although Priddy said Gallardo-Gonzalez had posted $50,000 bail.

Priddy issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

Earlier today, media outlet(s) reported a pending release of Inmate Hugo Javier Gallardo-Gonzalez from the Travis County Jail after the posting of a bond. An ICE detainer had been requested and initially declined, since it was not apparent that the noted charge met criteria established by current TCSO Policy. After reviewing the probable cause affidavit submitted for the charge of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child or Children, which was received by booking staff after magistration on the charge, staff learned of the aggravated sexual abuse element contained therein. Actions were immediately taken to reinstate the requested ICE detainer to keep Hugo Gallardo-Gonzalez in custody. He remains in the custody of the Travis County Jail.

