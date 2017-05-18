Travis Co. DA takes steps to stop deportation of crime witnesses, victims

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore released a statement Thursday saying that her office would immediately begin distributing letters to crime victims and witnesses to protect them from possible deportation.

The statement reads:

"In an effort to secure the appearance and cooperation of crime victims and material witnesses in pending criminal cases, this office will immediately begin distributing letters to individuals subject to possible deportation based upon their immigration status and who are essential to the prosecution of a felony case.

The letters identify the individual as a crime victim or witness and request immigration officials to notify the Travis County District Attorney's Office in the event a witness is taken into custody for possible deportation proceedings.

The office will follow a strict internal protocol to maintain a database of issued letters and security measures to verify the identity of the person presenting the letter to law enforcement."

Moore told the Austin American-Statesman that there is no guarantee that immigration officials will honor the letters, but they are expected to evaluate each person on an individual basis.

