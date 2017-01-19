Tyler police release video of Ricky Williams search

Dash camera video shows Tyler police detain and search Ricky Williams.

TYLER - Tyler Police Department released more information and the dash cam footage on a story CBS19 first broke on Friday involving an incident with Texas Longhorn legend Ricky Williams.

Officers questioned the Heisman Trophy winner and searched him in the parking lot of the Courtyard Marriott Hotel on South Broadway, where Williams was staying.

This came after police responded to a call from a homeowner on Yale Street who claimed a black man wearing all black was crouched near his fence “pretending to look for his dog,” according to a press release. The area is a wooded strip between the owner's fence and a nearby Courtyard Marriott.

Authorities began a search in the area and asked a construction worker if he had seen a black man wearing black in the area. The worker said someone fitting that description had attempted to take a measuring tape but returned it when confronted, then walked away.

Soon after, officers made contact with the man who matched the description from the 911 call, later identified as Ricky Williams.

Williams talked about the incident Wednesday on the Dudley & Bob + Matt Show, which airs on KLBJ FM in Austin.

"I took about an hour walk and when I came back around toward the hotel I saw a police car pull up toward me," Williams told the hosts.

Officers detained, searched and questioned Williams for several minutes, then released him.

"Officers were contacting him because they were called down in reference to it," said Tyler police spokesperson Officer Don Martin. "They acted in a professional manner. They did their job correctly. They did it in a safe manner."

Police body cameras were rolling as officers spoke with Williams.

"Do you know how many times I've been messed with by cops just for being black?" Williams can be heard asking officers on-camera.

"I understand it," Williams told KLBJ Wednesday.. "They're not used to seeing people. When they get a call they have to follow-up. I hope hopefully after this situation they realize black lives do matter."

Williams was in Tyler last week for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards.

