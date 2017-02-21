Overwhelming damage stretches along 4.5 mile path of EF-1 tornado

People in Alamo Heights are cleaning up the damage after tornadoes hit the San Antonio area. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - The destruction and damage left behind from four tornadoes was overwhelming. An EF-1 tornado with winds of up to 105 mph and a path of 4.5 miles stretched from west of Highway 281 to Loop 410.

“Things were happening so fast. There was no time to be scared,” said Bill Graves.

Graves and his wife were in the path of the tornado. They live on Lorenz Road near Broadway. They went outside to survey the damage and found their neighbor’s car destroyed by a massive tree.

Behind their home, a condominium complex was also hit hard. The roof ripped off and left HVAC systems dangling over the building.

Not far from there, the St. Anthony Convent and Retreat Center was littered with trees and debris.

“Through the grace of God, we’ll make it,” said Sister Mary Ann Domagalsky.

Domagalsky said the building had its roof pulled back, and the mess is overwhelming. They received about two and half inches of rain in much of the building.

Many businesses in the Quarry area were shut down for the day Monday as cleanup efforts were underway.

A billboard used to stand tall, but was knocked to the ground.

On the west side of Highway 281 is Linda drive, near McCullough Avenue, which was one of the hardest hit neighborhoods. Jesse Solano believes at least one of his vehicles is totaled. He now also has damage to part of his roof after it came crashing down on his wife.

“All of this debris just fell on top of her,” said Solano. “She’s okay, thankfully. God took care of her. It was very traumatic.”

Mayor Ivy Taylor said the San Antonio Police Department would be making extra patrols through the areas affected to ensure the safety and security to residents and their property.

