Austin listed among top U.S. cities for gamers

Gamers play Rocket League during SXSW Gaming on March 18, 2017. (Photo: Steve Newton, KVUE)

A new survey by WalletHub lists Austin as one of the best places in the nation for video gamers in 2017.

The rankings, released last week, place Austin third on the list behind Orlando and Seattle. The site considered the number of video game stores per capita, number of arcades, annual comic book or sci-fi conventions and internet quality among its metrics when ranking 150 of the most-populated cities in the country.

Austin did not place first in any of the categories, but had the fourth-highest population aged 18-49. It ranked third in “Gamer & Developer Opportunities” (first place was Los Angeles) and sixth in “Gaming Environment” (first place Orlando), but 44th in “Internet Quality and Coverage” (top spot was Virginia Beach, Va.).

Other Texas cities making the list include:

Plano – 22;

Dallas – 28;

Houston – 39;

Garland – 43;

Irving – 45;

San Antonio – 46;

Fort Worth – 51;

Arlington – 57;

Lubbock – 65;

El Paso – 91;

Corpus Christi – 97;

Laredo – 99.

The Entertainment Software Association says their annual survey of the video game industry found the average video game player is 35 years old, and has been playing video games for about 13 years. Women 18 or older represent around one-third of the game-playing population while boys 18 and under make up around one-sixth of the population, and 63 percent of American households have at least one person who plays video games regularly, defined at three or more hours per week.

TAP HERE to read the full WalletHub survey and see the full rankings.

