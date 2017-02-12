Toddler killed by car in north Bexar County neighborhood

A toddler was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a north Bexar County neighborhood Saturday night.

The accident happened around 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 10000 block of Caspian Bend.

According to Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies, 22-month-old Tamim Alshahrani ran in front of a moving car and was hit by the front bumper.

Tamim’s parents transported him to Christus Santa Rosa Westover Hills Hospital, but he did not survive.

KENS 5 spoke with neighbors in the Wildhorse community who said they have become extra vigilant with their own children since they heard the tragic news.

“We have kids ourselves that play in the road. We try to supervise them as best we can but it can just happen so fast,” neighbor Marco Rains said. “I think it hit home with everyone because there are a lot of people that just speed up and down this road and it always makes us nervous.”

Officials have not said whether speed was a factor in the accident. No charges have been filed at this time and this remains an open investigation.

