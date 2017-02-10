3 dead, including child, in Navarro County murder-suicide

(Photo: WFAA)

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas -- A husband, wife and their 8-year-old child are dead in what authorities believe is a murder-suicide.

A family member asked the Navarro County Sheriff's Office to perform a welfare check on the family at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday after they hadn't heard from anyone in 24 hours.

Deputies went to the family's home on Southeast 1090, 20 miles south of downtown Corsicana in rural Navarro County, and found Jefferson Stovall, 46, Penny Stovall, 43, and 8-year-old McKenzie Stovall dead.

A 44 magnum rifle was also found on the scene, and deputies say they believe Jefferson shot the other two before committing suicide.

Mildred Elementary School posted this message on Facebook following the deaths.

