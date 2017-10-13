'That's daddy!' S.A. girl gets surprise of a lifetime on 5th birthday

(Photo: Wesley, Nia)

SAN ANTONIO - One San Antonio girl got the present of a lifetime on her fifth birthday.

Even though dad is thousands of miles away deployed in the military, he still made sure to be present on his sweet girl’s special day

Watch the magical moment below.

Happy 5th birthday to the worlds cutest little girl EVER. Since my brother in law is deployed we planned this out & her reaction was priceless 💗💗 pic.twitter.com/HupSXgCxst — Mia. (@Mnveee) October 11, 2017

