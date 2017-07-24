Texas woman reunites with biological family

A Texas woman who grew up with an adoptive family says she is making up for lost time after discovering her biological relatives through a DNA test and Facebook. (Photo: Custom)

A Texas woman who grew up with an adoptive family says she is making up for lost time after discovering her biological relatives through a DNA test and Facebook.

After getting the results in January, Stacey Brown reached out to an aunt on social media.

Forty-six years after being separated from her birth mom, she is getting to know her six brothers and sisters.

"I grew up in a really great home, but I just never felt like I belonged and now I feel like I belong somewhere,” Brown said.

Brown plans to keep learning about her roots and spending time with her newly discovered relatives. She hopes her story inspires other adoptees to never quit their search.

