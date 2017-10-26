Texas-wide Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old boy

RIO HONDO, Texas – Authorities have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 10-year-old boy missing out of South Texas.

Police say the child was taken from the town of Rio Hondo, north of Brownsville.

Authorities are on the lookout for a Hispanic woman who may have taken him. The child, Angel Jesus Jimenez De La Cruz, is 4-feet-7 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Police say the woman believed to have taken him is driving a silver or gray 4-door sedan. If you have any information, you’re urged to call Rio Hondo ISD police at 956-238-0006.

