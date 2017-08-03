Texas tourist's death on Maryland beach ruled an accident

Ashley O’Connor was found buried in the sand and an autopsy ruled she suffocated. (CBS News)

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The death of a 30-year-old Texas woman found buried on a Maryland beach has been ruled accidental.

Beachgoers discovered the Plano woman’s body Monday morning. Police spokeswoman Lindsay Richard says only O'Connor's arm was visible above the sand.

Richard says O'Connor got separated from her family about 2 a.m. Monday and walked onto the beach alone. She was later found in a hole covered by sand.





Ocean City, Maryland. (Daniel Slim/Getty Images)

Police say it's not clear whether she fell into the hole or climbed in on her own. Richard didn't know the exact depth of the hole, but said it was significant.

It took several hours for crews to recover O’Connor’s body but people continued sunbathing right next to it, WBOC-TV reported.

"I guess it was shocking just seeing all these people just kind of moving around and vacationing when there's someone that's deceased right behind us," said beachgoer Kim Dugam. "It's a little unsettling."

O’Connor was vacationing in Maryland with her family.

