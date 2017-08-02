Texas tourist drowned in sand on Maryland beach, coroner rules

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A Texas tourist found dead on the beach early Monday asphyxiated when sand in the hole in which she was found closed in on her, officials said Wednesday.

Ashley O’Connor, 30, of Plano, Texas, died accidentally of suffocation, according to findings from Maryland's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“Investigators are still trying to determine what caused that hole to fall in, which is something we may never know, but we’re still investigating it,” said spokeswoman Lindsay Richard with the Ocean City Police Department.

O’Connor did not drown in vomit or water, Richard said. The woman drowned in sand.

Officials are awaiting toxicology reports to determine whether alcohol played a role in O'Connor's death, Richard said.

