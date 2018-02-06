Texas State students urge student body president to resign

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - Their voices rang loud, echoing at every corner of the Texas State University campus Monday afternoon.

A group of students said they're outraged and want student body President Connor Clegg removed from his position.

Clegg is accused of posting several racist social media posts in 2017 and in 2014. Clegg’s account has since been deleted.

“We need to address this issue first-hand. We cannot allow this type of behavior on our campus. It’s just not productive,” said Tafari Robertson during the protest.

Several students spoke on Clegg’s behalf saying he regrets the social media posts and wants the student body to forgive him.

Clegg declined an interview, but he did issue an apology during a Facebook video posted on his account last week.

But these students believe the apology isn't enough.

They want Clegg to do what's right and step down. Texas State students started an online Twitter petition which has more than 2,000 signatures as of Monday.

Texas State University President Denise Trauth issued a statement last week:



Dear Bobcat Community,

On February 1, 2018, I learned that Texas State University Student Government President Connor Clegg posted offensive and racist content to his social media accounts in 2014 and 2017.

I have said before that racism in any manifestation is abhorrent. We expect our students to uphold the university’s core values of diversity, inclusion and unity – especially our student government leaders.

Connor has apologized. I am hopeful that his apology truly reflects his sentiments.

It is a privilege for our student government leaders to represent their fellow Bobcats. That responsibility comes with the expectation that they treat others with dignity and respect, and take the interests of all students to heart.

Sincerely,

Denise M. Trauth

President

