Officials believe threats against Texas State coming from ‘same source'

Police badge. (Photo: Tetra Images/Getty Images)

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - As police are investigating recent threats made against Texas State University, authorities believe the threats are coming from the same source, according to a letter from the university Wednesday.

This comes after Texas State University's LBJ Student Center has been given the "all-clear" Wednesday after another bomb threat evacuated the center for the third time in the past several days.

RELATED:

All-clear given after Texas State evacuates LBJ Student Center again

Police issue all-clear for Texas State LBJ Student Center, dining hall

On Oct. 31, the same building was evacuated. On Oct. 26, the student center and the Jones Dining Hall were evacuated after a bomb threat as well. No threat was found in any of the previous cases either.

The university's media relations office released the following letter on Nov. 1:

Today, November 1, Texas State University received another threat against our San Marcos Campus similar to previous threats received in the last week. The University Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are actively investigating these threats and the source. Law enforcement officials believe these threats originated from the same source. We have sought the assistance of federal authorities in the investigation. We have taken steps out of an abundance of caution in response to these threats, including evacuating buildings as necessary. The safety and well-being of our university community is our top priority. We respond to these threats based on the advice of law enforcement officials, and the most current, accurate information available at the time. We will continue to keep our university community updated as information is available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV