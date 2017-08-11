Texas scraps some toll roads while other states add more

Texas officials are scrapping tolls on several highways for the first time in 40 years, bucking a national trend toward more tolls on mostly urban roadways. (Photo: KHOU)

DALLAS (AP) - Texas officials are scrapping tolls on several highways for the first time in 40 years, bucking a national trend toward more tolls on mostly urban roadways.



A regional authority voted this week to eliminate tolls along an El Paso highway. On the same day, the Dallas city council rejected plans to build a toll road along the Trinity River.



In September, tolls will no longer be collected along a highway near the border city of Laredo.



State Rep. Joe Pickett, a member of the House transportation committee, says Texans are experiencing "toll fatigue."



But Pat Jones, executive director of the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association, says more urban areas are turning to tolling to shift transportation costs to those who use the roads.

© 2017 Associated Press