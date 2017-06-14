Texas Rep. Joe Barton, son witnessed shooting at Virginia baseball field

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning. The gunman was in custody, CBS News has confirmed.
CBS News has learned the shooting happened in the dugout at a field used for congressional baseball practice. Four people were shot and one congressman was shot in the hip.
A congressional source says the injured include two Capitol Hill police officers, the gunman and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana. And Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, says a member of his staff was shot and is receiving medical attention.
