Texas Rep. Joe Barton, son witnessed shooting at Virginia baseball field

Texas Representative Joe Barton and his 10-year-old son were at baseball practice when a gunman opened fire.

AP , KHOU 9:50 AM. CDT June 14, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) - Texas Rep. Joe Barton says the shooting lasted 5-10 minutes, dozens, if not hundreds of shots fired; 'it was scary'.
 
 

 Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning. The gunman was in custody, CBS News has confirmed.    

CBS News has learned the shooting happened in the dugout at a field used for congressional baseball practice. Four people were shot and one congressman was shot in the hip.

A congressional source says the injured include two Capitol Hill police officers, the gunman and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana. And Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, says a member of his staff was shot and is receiving medical attention.

