Texas Rep. Joe Barton: I'll buy Waffle House for committee if markup ends

Members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee begin work on the proposed American Health Care Act in the Rayburn House Office Building on March 8, 2017. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images)

It was early Thursday. The House Energy and Commerce Committee had spent the past 20 or so hours marking up the Obamacare replacement bill.

And Rep. Joe Barton, vice chairman of the committee, was ready to be done.

"The chair would point out that it's dawn," he said. "If the minority would be willing to move all of their amendments in block and accept a 'no' vote on a voice vote, and if the majority would accept the Barton-Blackburn-Hudson amendment, we could end this and I will buy Waffle House* for everybody in the committee."

Translation: Accept that Republican lawmakers on the committee weren't going to approve any amendments from the Democrats.

His suggestion drew laughter from those in the room.

But it was a no-go.

"Can't do it," someone replied.

"Can't do it," Barton repeated. "Worth a shot."

As of noon Thursday, the markup continues on.

Watch the moment here.

*The closest Waffle House to the U.S. Capitol is in Dumfries, Va., about 30 miles away.

