Texas police officer saves lives in Las Vegas

Harrowing stories are being told by people who witnessed the Las Vegas shooting first hand. A Texas police officer who used to work in the Houston area is one of them.



A piece of shrapnel struck the hand of Bruce Ure, but that didn’t stop him from saving lives.



Ure used to work here at the Friendswood police department. He also worked in Missouri City and was the Police Chief in Victoria. Now, he’s the Deputy Police Chief in Seguin.



It was a message to his friends - his birthday celebration. A “great time” posted to Facebook around 4:00p.m. Sunday. Then twelve hours later, Bruce Ure wrote four simple words: "I am okay too."



He first thought it was fireworks, when the night turned from music to murder.



“Myself and another person screamed 'gun and everybody get down!' and everybody thought getting down would work because nobody expected a gunman to be 30 plus stories up in the sky shooting down on you like fish in a barrel," Ure said.



He ran for cover, but soon discovered nothing was safe.



“I heard it. It was like a whistle. It hit the ground and part of the shrapnel, the bullet, busted off and sliced up my hand," Ure said.



But he says his injuries were nothing compared to others.



That police officer mentality quickly kicked into gear.



“It was a night that there was a tremendous amount of heroes trying to help make a terrible situation just a little bit better," Ure said.



One of those heroes was him as he found a man shot in the leg.



“I took his belt off of him and put a tourniquet on his right leg. He was bad shape. He was bad, bad shape," Ure said.



And two others - a woman with a chest wound and another with a bullet in her back. He put all three in a stranger’s car.



“We start heading to the medical center at a high rate of speed in the middle of Las Vegas, down the strip going the opposite direction, which I had to convince him it was okay to do. 'You can run a stoplight tonight, it’s okay,'" Ure said.



All of the people he helped are alive, but some he couldn’t save.



“Another car drives up, a pickup truck, and they holler we need help unloading her, and I did. But she didn’t make it, she was shot in the head," Ure said.



At last check, officer Ure was trying to find a flight home. He is hoping to be back in Texas by Monday evening.

