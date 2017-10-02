Texas officials respond to shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 50 dead

Gov. Abbott presents the Star of Texas award to family member or officers who have given their lives or have sustained serious injuries in the line of duty in the House Chamber on September 11, 2017 Marjorie Kamys Cotera

AUSTIN, Texas (TRIBUNE) -- After a gunman open fired on a crowd of concert attendees at a country music festival in Las Vegas, Texas officials condemned the violence while offering condolences and prayers.

The gunman, who police have identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, open fired on from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. Police are saying the attack killed at least 50 people and that more than 400 people have been transported to hospitals. Police said Paddock died by suicide.

Public records reveal Paddock once lived in North Texas, with an address in Mesquite, near Dallas, the San Antonio Express-News reported. He also worked as an apartment manager in Mesquite and Houston. Paddock was living in Mesquite, Nevada, at the time of the shooting, and had previously registered at least 27 addresses in Texas, Nevada and California.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement calling the shooting a "senseless act of violence."

"Texas mourns and prays for the victims of this tragedy, and the entire Las Vegas Community, in this time of unimaginable pain," Abbott said.

On Twitter, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said: "Thoughts and prayers are with those killed and injured in the deadly shooting in Las Vegas last night."

"Lifting up in prayer all impacted by last night's despicable shooting in Las Vegas & all 1st responders on the scene," U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted.

On Facebook, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller offered prayers to the families affected by the shooting.

"May God be with the families of those who have been killed and comfort them in their time of mourning," Miller said. "May He be with those who have been injured and speed their recovery, and may He be with those first responders and medical personnel who are investigating this attack and caring for those who have been hurt."

The Texas Tribune