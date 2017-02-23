Texas man wins NASA Space Poop Challenge

A Texas man is the winner of the HeroX NASA Space Poop Challenge. The challenge was to create a system inside a space suit that can collect human waste for up to 144 hours.

The suit had to route that waste away from the body all in a zero-gravity atmosphere.

Col. Thatcher Cardon is used to being great. He's got a medical degree, a pilots license, an MBA, and, most recently, he's been a sniper. But this time would be different because, in order to be No. 1, he had to be the best at dealing with number two.

So months ago, Colonel Cardon started brainstorming.

"I thought, 'How are you going to get stuff in and out? You've got to have an airlock because you've got to keep the atmosphere inside the suit,'" Colonel Cardon recalled.

After an hour of thinking and about 20 to 30 hours of work, he had the answer: It was a suit starting with an airlock in the crotch, Col. Cardon said.

The genius of the suit is that the components inside are virtually hands-free.

"[The suit has] fecal containment and perennial hygiene system with a bidet tube," Col. Cardon explained.

That's right, he invented a space bidet, and tons of other goodies too in case astronauts have an emergency and can't just wear diapers.

"They wear Depends, basically a big adult diaper," he said.

How'd he come up with the design?

"On the couch or the bed, with my eyes closed, and I just go through it in my head," Col. Cardon said. "I like solving problems for people."

The victory came with a $15,000. He's already thrown himself a party with part of the winnings.

"It was a poop-themed party," he noted.

The party featured 300 poop emoji cupcakes and an orange space suit pinata, celebrating a great accomplishment.

