Texas man reportedly stole drugs, gun from drug dealer

A Wichita Falls man is accused of being found by police last month with a large amount of drugs and a pistol that he allegedly stole from another drug dealer.

Salvador Prieto Jr., 28, is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance of more than four grams but less than 200 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm and several other drug charges.

Prieto remained in the Wichita County Jail Sunday in lieu of $97,050 total bail.

According to a probable cause affidavit:

On Sept. 25, Wichita Falls police received a tip from a confidential informant that Prieto was at the Wayfarer Hotel, 600 Central East Fwy., with the stolen items.

The informant also said the drug dealer whose drugs and gun Prieto stole was looking for Prieto in an attempt to assault him with another firearm.

Police went to the Wayfarer Hotel and saw Prieto walking out of a room. Due to the information they received, officers confronted him with their weapons drawn.

Prieto was detained in handcuffs and told officers the gun was in his waistband. Officers found a revolver with live rounds in the cylinder where Prieto said it would be.

Officers removed the firearm and asked Prieto if he had any drugs in his possession.

"Yea, I have a little in my backpack," Prieto reportedly responded.

Police searched Prieto's backpack and found about 9.25 total grams of methamphetamine contained in small clear plastic baggies. Officers also located a working scale and numerous plastic baggies.

