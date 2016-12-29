Texas leads nation with 17 officer deaths in 2016, report states

San Antonio police are participating in the warrant roundup. (Photo: KENS)

Texas saw the highest number of law enforcement officer fatalities compared to any other state in 2016, with 17 deaths, according to a new report.

The National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund released its annual report on officer deaths Thursday.

The report cites another troubling statistic: Law enforcement deaths rose to their highest level nationwide in five years.

135 officers died in the line of duty this year, according to the report. 64 of those were shot and killed, and NLEOMF said that represents a 56 percent spike compared to 41 officers killed by gunfire in 2015.

A report states Texas saw the highest number of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2016 compared to any other state. (Courtesy of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund) (Photo: NLEOMF, KENS)

21 officers were ambushed. This includes the deaths of five Dallas Police Department officers killed in ambush attacks in July and the ambush killing of San Antonio Police Department Det. Benjamin Marconi in November.

Handguns were the most commonly used type of firearm used in fatal shootings of law enforcement officers.

Preliminary 2016 NLEOMF officer fatalities report

53 officers were killed in traffic-related incidents, and 18 reportedly died from other causes. The report states three officers were beaten to death, one died from a fall, one drowned, one was stabbed and one officer died in an aircraft crash.

The highest number of officer fatalities occurred during Nov. 2016 with 20 officers killed.

129 of the officers killed were identified as men, and six were women.

The five deadliest states, according to the report, are as follows:

Texas: 17

California: 10

Louisiana: 9

Georgia: 8

Michigan: 6

(© 2016 KENS)