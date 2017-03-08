Texas judge puts poison plan for feral hogs on hold

Feral hogs (Photo: WFAA)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A Texas state District Court Judge has put a hold on a Texas Department of Agriculture rule change that would allow the use of a poison to help curtail the state's estimated 2.5 million feral hogs.



The Austin American-Statesman reports that the judge issued a restraining order on Tuesday. The company Wild Boar Meats LLC asked for a restraining order to stop the emergency rule proposed by State Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.



The rule would allow the state to use warfarin-based poison to kill the hogs. But the company argued in its request for an injunction that the poison would impose a burden on ranchers trying to graze animals in nearby pastures and will cause economic damage to the hunting and meat processing industries in the state.



