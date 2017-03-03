Texas Independence Day miracle: Southwest hands out free Whataburger

"Nothing says #TexasIndependenceDay like getting Whataburger on your way into Texas on a @SouthwestAir flight." (Photo: @SouthwestAir, Twitter)

AUSTIN - For a group of lucky Southwest Airlines passengers who arrived in Texas on Texas Independence Day, we think it's safe to say that they learned what makes this state so great.

It all started when a genius named Charlie tweeted at Southwest Airlines Thursday morning, saying, "On #TexasIndependenceDay, @SouthwestAir should provide @Whataburger on all their flights. #MillionDollarIdea #MarketingInBed #StillThinkSo".

When the plane landed and the passengers gathered their things to walk out of the plane's door, a table stacked with boxes greeted them. Etched on the outside of those boxes was the most beautiful word in the English language: Whataburger. Inside those boxes? Pure heaven.

Talk about a Texas Independence Day miracle!

(© 2017 KVUE)