Texas icon Willie Nelson to return to the Majestic Theatre

SAN ANTONIO - The legendary Willie Nelson is coming back to San Antonio at tickets go on sale by the end of this week.

The Texas icon will perform at the Majestic Theatre on November 20 with special guest Drew Holcomb, who will open the show.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Tickets run between $50 and $70.

In April 2017, Willie Nelson released God’s Problem Child, his latest studio album with 13 new songs.

The concert is part of the Bud Light Concert Series at the Majestic.

