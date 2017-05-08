Texas House passes pension reform bill

Texas lawmakers are voting on a bill to fix the city’s $8.2 billion pension shortfall. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Lawmakers in the Texas House on Monday voted for a bill that would fix the City of Houston’s $8.2 billion pension shortfall.

The vote was set to happen Saturday, but members of the House of Representatives in Austin were not able to debate and vote on House Bill 43 before adjourning at 3 p.m. that afternoon.

It’s a bill that Mayor Sylvester Turner said must pass to prevent an additional $134 million from being added to the city’s expected Fiscal Year 2018 budget shortfall of $120 million. Turner said if the bill wasn’t passed before the Legislature ends May 29, up to 2,200 city employees, including police officers and firefighters, could be laid off.

