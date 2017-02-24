Texas government connected on Twitter

A wide majority of Texas state lawmakers are active on Twitter. (PHOTO: Wikimedia Commons) (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Custom)

Want to get in touch with your Texas state representatives or state senators? You could pick up the phone to call, or you could actually just tweet them.

A study found 92 percent of the Texas state legislature is on Twitter.

It breaks down to 89 percent of the Texas House of Representatives and 100 percent of the Texas State Senate.

Many tweet every day.

Besides state representatives and senators, you can also tweet Gov. Greg Abbott, justices of the Supreme Court of Texas and other government officials.

So if you want to get in touch, visit their pages and send them a Tweet.

You can follow them, and if they follow you back, you can send them a private message through Twitter. This also depends on their page's privacy settings.

To check out a Twitter list of San Antonio-area representatives and state elected officials, click here.

For representatives who aren't on Twitter, their contact information is as follows:

Roberto R. Alonzo (D) 104 (512) 463-0408 / (512) 463-1817

Dennis H. Bonnen (R) 25 (512) 463-0564 / (512) 463-8414

Byron C. Cook (R) 8 (512) 463-0730 / (512) 463-2506

Scott Cosper (R) 54 (512) 463-0684 / (512) 463-8987

Tom Craddick (R) 82 (512) 463-0500 / (512) 463-7722

Yvonne Davis (D) 111 (512) 463-0598 / (512) 463-2297

Jay Dean (R) 7 E2.716 (512) 463-0750 / (512) 463-9085

Cole Hefner (R) 5 E1.416 (512) 463-0271 / (512) 463-1515

Tracy O. King (D) 80 (512) 463-0194 / (512) 463-1220

Stan Lambert (R) 71 (512) 463-0718 / (512) 463-0994

Andrew Murr (R) 53 (512) 463-0536 / (512) 463-1449

Larry Phillips (R) 62 (512) 463-0297 / (512) 463-1561

Joseph "Joe" Pickett (D) 79 (512) 463-0596 / (512) 463-6504

John T. Smithee (R) 86 (512) 463-0702 / (512) 476-7016

Tony Tinderholt (R) 94 (512) 463-0624 / (512) 463-8386

