Texas girl dies while using smartphone in bathtub

LUBBOCK, Texas -- A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, Texas, died Sunday after being electrocuted in a bathtub while using her cell phone, according to local reports.

Madison Coe was electrocuted after she either grabbed her phone that was plugged in or plugged in her phone, her grandmother Donna O'Guinn told KCBD-TV. The teen was visiting her father in New Mexico when the incident occurred.

“There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that’s what had happened," O'Guinn told the news station.

Coe's family hopes that her death will bring awareness to the issue of phone safety, especially in the bathtub.

“This is such a tragedy that doesn’t need to happen to anyone else," O'Guinn said. "And we want something good to come out of this as awareness of not using your cell phone in the bathroom as it is plugged in and charging."

A GoFundMe created by family friends in Coe's honor has already raised over $5,000.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 14th at 2 p.m. in Lovington, Texas, at the First United Methoidist Church, according to the GoFundMe.

