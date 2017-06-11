Texas correctional officer dies after incident with inmate

GATESVILLE, Texsa — A corrections officer in central Texas died Saturday after an incident involving an inmate.

According to a Texas Corrections Department official, Shana Tedder died at the Crain Unit after what was described as an ‘incident of force’.

Tedder, a 12-year-veteran of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice had just defused a situation with an inmate when she died.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the situation with the inmate.

There was no other information immediately available.

