Texas child welfare agency adding 400-plus new staff members

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The head of Texas' troubled foster care system says emergency state funding helped hire 441 new employees in December and January, a two-thirds increase over the same period the previous year.

Department of Family and Protective Services Commissioner Hank Whitman told a state House committee on Monday that an additional around 250 staff should be hired soon. The Legislature approved nearly $150 million for about 830 extra employees.

More than 100 children died in Texas child protective services last year alone, when a federal judge had already ruled that the system violated youngsters' constitutional rights.

A major House bill would make it easier for at-risk children to be adopted by relatives. Two others seek to increase case management privatization and separate Whitman's agency from the state's larger, omnibus health agency.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.