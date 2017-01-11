Texas carries out first US execution of 2017

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate Christopher Wilkins. Wilkins is set for lethal injection Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, as the nation's first execution this year.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)- Texas has executed death row inmate Christopher Wilkins, who was convicted of killing two men after one of them mocked him for falling for a phony drug deal.

The lethal injection of the 48-year-old Wilkins Wednesday is the nation's first execution this year. Twenty were carried out in the U.S. last year, the lowest number since the 1980s.



Wilkins was declared dead at 6:29 p.m. local time.

