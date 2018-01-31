Texas bullet train plan meets rural opposition

Dallas bullet train station (Photo: Custom)

LEON COUNTY, Texas - People in the Leon County town of Jewett don’t like the talk of a bullet train.

At a public hearing Tuesday, 36 people signed up to speak, and not a single one of them was for the project.

Most people were concerned about property rights.

“I don’t think there is going to be any benefit, especially not to the people in Grimes County,” said Becky Morris, a resident. “I believe it might benefit people in Houston and Dallas.”

According to Texas Central, 30 percent of the land needed to complete the train is under contract. Now that the route is final, the company needs to acquire the rest of the land.

“If there is someone that does not want to talk with us then, unfortunately, we will eventually have to go through the court system,” said Holly Reed with Texas Central. “We prefer to work with people one-on-one.”

Texas Central says more people are coming around to the project because of the economic impact it could have on Texas. The White House has listed it as one of its infrastructure priorities.

The company hopes to start construction next year.

