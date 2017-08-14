Texas bullet train contractors announced

Texas is one step closer to getting a bullet train. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Texas is one step closer to getting a bullet train.

The company behind the project “Texas Central” announced it will use two contractors: a Connecticut company called Lane Construction and Fluor Enterprises from the Dallas area.

The contractors will complete the 240-mile track connecting Houston to Dallas-Fort Worth if backers manage to come up with the $12 billion needed to build it.

The trip would take 90 minutes instead of the 4-and-a-half-hour trip by car.

