Texas A&M professor, student who brought son to class appear on 'Ellen'

A Texas A&M University professor whose act of kindness went viral earlier this month appeared on "The Ellen Show" Thursday along with his student and her 10-month-old son.

Ashton Robinson, a Texas A&M student and single mom, didn't think she'd be able to make it to Dr. Henry Musoma's class after her babysitter canceled last minute. She sent Dr. Musoma an e-mail asking if she could meet with him before class. Robinson was surprised when Dr. Musoma told her to bring Emmett to class.

Robinson posted a video to Facebook of Dr. Musoma holding Emmett while giving his lecture. The post garnered thousands of likes, comments and shares.

During their appearance on "Ellen" Thursday, Robinson described what it was like being a single mom and how grateful she was for Dr. Musoma's kindness.

"I just recently became a single mom, and so I was depressed, I didn't know what to do," Robinson said. "(Dr. Musoma) just completely turned around my year. Completely. Now I'm able to go to school and bring Emmett."

After the interview, Ellen DeGeneres presented Robinson with a $10,000 check to help with her school and expenses.

