Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive found in California

AUSTIN - A man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list was arrested in California on Sunday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The fugitive, Blake Everett Reed, 32, is now in custody, and was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, harassment of a public servant, assault of a public servant, and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, the DPS reported. He was apprehended without incident by members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Narcotics Unit and Gang Task Force.

According to a press release from the DPS, the investigation ultimately resulting in Reed's arrest, was a multi-agency effort from law enforcement agencies in both Texas and California. Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents also assisted.

Reed, with ties to Wood and Smith counties, has been wanted since May 2017. Reed’s apprehension marks the first Texas 10 Most Wanted program arrest in 2018.

If you have a tip to make, call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 KVUE-TV