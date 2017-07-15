Texan brothers complete cross-country bike trip in New York

After 52 days and some 3500 miles, Bobby, Raleigh and Dennis Jenkins are giving their bikes a rest. (Photo: WFAA)

NEW YORK - After 52 days and some 3500 miles, Bobby, Raleigh and Dennis Jenkins are giving their bikes a rest.

"I'm going to be done with my bike for a long time," said Raleigh Jenkins.

The three brothers rolled into Manhattan on Thursday evening, where they were met by family and friends at the finish line in Battery Park.

Their journey began back in May on the other side of the continent. They dipped their tires in the Pacific in Washington State, and set out on a cross-country adventure.

"This was hard, hard work," said Dennis Jenkins.

Dennis is from Dallas, Raleigh from Houston, and Bobby from Austin. Together, the brothers own ABC Home and Commercial Services, and together they took on the road.

"We do truly look at each other as our best friends," said Dennis.

To complete the trip, they average 70 miles a day, riding up mountains and across plains, while hitting the occasional bump in the road. Bobby takes the record for the most flat tires, tallying up 13 or 14 during the ride.

"The skill to avoid a flat, that just takes true 'bikemanship,'" joked Raleigh.

The journey has left them with some intense farmers' tans and much stronger calves.

"We're all north of fifty," said Raleigh. "Some of us further than others."

All brothers emerged from the ride healthy and happy. They were trailed in a tricked-out SUV by Bobby's daughter Chelsea Jenkins and their proud mom Sandy Jenkins.

"We prayed a lot on this trip," said Sandy. "Everyday before they'd get on their bikes, we'd join hands and pray. And I know God took care of them."

She's proud of her sons because of why they rode, to raise money and awareness for two charities close to their hearts.

"The ride is very secondary to the why," said Dennis.

Raleigh Jenkins founded a charity called A Child's Hope, which is helping hundreds of orphaned or abandoned children in Haiti. They are constructing buildings to house and educate 300 children in a unique community environment.

"It will change their lives, and they will have a hope and a future because of it," said Raleigh.

The second charity is the Moss Pieratt Foundation, named after Bobby's grandson.

"Moss passed away three years ago at the age of 15 months," said Bobby. "He was perfectly healthy, went down for his nap and simply never woke up. His death is classified as Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood."

The foundation funds a fellowship at NYU to study SUDC, and it helps other families. On their journey, the brothers said they met many who shared similar tragic stories about young children who died without any medical explanation.

"We hope that we find those same answers, and somehow, someway we'll be able to prevent this type of tragedy happening in the future," said Bobby.

The brothers self-funded their bike trip, covering all of their expenses, but they are inviting people to support their causes at brothersbike.org.

"I think that you've got to do something that's a little extraordinary sometimes to get people's attention, and I think this was pretty extraordinary."

