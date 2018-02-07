Tejano star Joe Lopez released from prison, will register as sex offender

SAN ANTONIO -- Joe Lopez, the former lead singer and co-founder of the Tejano group Mazz, has been released from prison.

The release has been confirmed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Lopez, who was approved for parole in January of 2017, was granted his release after serving 11 years in prison. He was convicted of multiple sex offense charges involving a minor in 2006.

Lopez will be required to register as a sex offender as per the terms of his release. Lopez will also be required to complete the Sex Offender Education Program (SOEP). The program lasts four months and it is meant for those who "pose a lower re-offense risk," according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

